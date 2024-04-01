               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Peyala Café Opens First Overseas Outlet In Singapore


4/1/2024 1:12:21 AM

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Peyala, a popular café chain in the capital, opened its first overseas outlet in Singapore recently.

A concern of MGH Group, Peyala announced its new branch on its social media page on March 13, 2024.

"From Local Roots to Global Reach: Proudly Unwrapping Our Singapore Store! Join us at Peyala Singapore," said Peyala in a post on social media.

The outlet in Singapore is located at Marina Bay Link Mall, 8A Marina Boulevard.

In Dhaka, Bangladesh, Peyala Café has outlets at Banani, Gulshan and Karwan Bazar.

MENAFN01042024000163011034ID1108042393

