War Update: 53 Combat Clashes In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has confirmed 53 engagements with Russia's invasion forces along the frontlines over the past day.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy launched 22 missile attacks and 79 airstrikes, as well as97 rocket salvos, on Ukraine's defense positions and at populated areas. Civilian casualties were reported, as well as damage to civil infrastructure, including apartment blocks.

Two of the three Shahed kamikaze drones were intercepted.

Russian airstrikes targeted Oleksandrivka, Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Kharkiv, Borschova, Vovchansk, Petropavlivka, Kotliarivka, Cherneshchyna, and Pershotravneve of Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Chasiv Yar, Rozdolivka, Umanske, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Orlivka, Novomykhailivka, Pobieda, Urozhaine, and Staromaiorske of Donetsk region; Huliaipole and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia directions: the operational situation underwent no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: the enemy maintains their military presence near the border, engaging in sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from maneuvering.

Kupiansk direction: the enemy ran no offensive (assault) missions.

Lyman direction: Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Terny, Donetsk region, where the Russians tried to break through the defense lines with air support.

Bakhmut direction: Ukraine repelled eight attacks in the areas of settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve their tactical position, enjoying air support.

Avdiivka direction: Ukraine repelled 13 assaults in the areas of Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of Donetsk region, where the enemy employed air support to try to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions.

Novopavlivka direction: Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and east of Vodiane of Donetsk region, where the Russian ground forces, supported from air, undertook 22 attempts to penetrate the defense lines.

Orikhiv direction: the invaders launched two attacks in the areas of Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

Kherson direction: the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the past day, he attacked the positions of our troops twice.

During the past day, Ukraine's Air Force hit 11 Russian manpower and weapons clusters and three anti-aircraft missile systems, while missile forces hit three UAV control points, an anti-aircraft missile system, an e-warfare system, and an artillery system.

As Ukrinform reported earlier with reference to the Institute for the Study of War think tank, the Russian military is reportedly forming mobile fire groups to mitigate against Ukrainian drone strike threats but will likely struggle to field these groups at the required scale in the near term.