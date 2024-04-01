Four Russian Airstrikes Target Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the past 24 hours, Russia's invasion forces conducted 418 attacks on nine settlements across Zaporizhzhia region.

That's according to Ivan Fedorov , chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian military carried out four airstrikes targeting Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Robotyne. Ninety-five UAVs attacked Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, and Novoyakovlivka," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Fifteen MLRS strikes were recorded in Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Malynivka.

Russia's invasion forces also fired off a total of 304 artillery rounds at Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novoandriivka, Malynivka, and Levadne.

The administration received eight reports of destruction at civil infrastructure facilities and in residential quarters.

As reported earlier, a man, 54, was injured by Russian shelling in the settlement of Polohy.