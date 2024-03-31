ABC Bullion Proud To Return As Sponsor For 2024 Australian Gold Conference

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

The 2024 Australian Gold Conference will be returning to Crown Towers Sydney from August 26 - 28th, welcoming investors in the world's most powerful commodity alongside bullion dealers, refiners, suppliers, marketers, mining explorers, developers and producers.

Now into its 14th year, the conference promises to be bigger than ever, with a record high gold price fuelling interest in this most precious of assets.

Commenting on the outlook for precious metals, and the importance of the Australian Gold Conference, Jordan Eliseo, General Manager at ABC Bullion Australia stated; "Precious metals have started the year very strongly, with gold in particular hitting new all time highs in both Australian and US dollars. Given the broader economic and investment environment, its crucial that investors look at the role assets like gold and silver can play in a portfolio, and how they can help protect and build wealth, which is why conferences like this are so important."

Accessibility will be one of the key themes addressed at this years conference, with Eliseo noting that this always been an important education piece for the broader investment public."Gold and silver are very easy to incorporate into a portfolio, and are highly liquid, meaning they can be easily turned into cash should the need arise. ABC Bullion is committed to getting that message out to Australian investors, as well as developing products like the ABC Bullion Gold Saver, which is accessible from as little as $50 per month."

ABOUT ABC BULLION

ABC Bullion is Australasia's leading precious metals and bullion specialist. Founded in 1972, they have more than 50 years assisting Australian retail investors, SMSF trustees, financial advisors, high net worth individuals, family offices and wholesale managed funds buy sell and store gold bullion, silver, platinum and palladium.

The ABC Bullion range range of cast bar products, exclusively produced by the LBMA, SGE and CME accredited ABC Refinery are widely regarded as one of the cornerstones of the Australian physical gold trading system.

