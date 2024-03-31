Prioritising Stability Amid Regional Turmoil And Gaza Conflict

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

Recently, there has been a surge in calls to mobilise the Jordanian populace. These calls aim to garner support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. They are not solely emanating from local voices but are also echoed by various external entities, particularly leaders of Hamas. Over the past six months, these leaders have repeatedly targeted Jordanians with their statements, urging people to take to the streets and even to the borders. The question arises: Why is Jordan being targeted, and what lies behind these calls?

Jordan finds itself under pressure, especially given its official stance on the Gaza conflict, which has differed from that of other countries since the day one.

Being an ally of the West and the United States and maintaining a peace treaty with Israel, Jordan shares geographical security and numerous sensitive issues with its neighbour.

This pressure on Jordan to alter its stance holds no significance, especially considering the strategic alliances it upholds. The continuous calls for Jordan to act at this juncture coincide with Hamas losing ground, particularly before the operation in Rafah. The UN resolution has provided Hamas with a platform for political campaigning, leveraging negative rhetoric in Jordan.

Calls for people to take to the streets suggest a broader agenda of politicising activism in Jordan, possibly leading to more aggressive actions such as seizing embassies or their closure.

Behind this mobilisation lies not just a request to support an immediate ceasefire, but also an attempt to demonstrate the impact of the Gaza war on other countries. This impact has been evident in the Red Sea with the Houthis and in southern Lebanon with Hizbollah.

For a country as crucial to Western interests as Jordan, this demonstration of impact may exert additional pressure on Israel.

Jordan, facing security threats from its neighbouring regions and grappling with economic challenges, cannot afford to succumb to internal pressure. Its official stance should remain steadfast, particularly in the face of external political manoeuvring. However, internal political factions may see this as an opportunity to capitalise on the situation for their own gain, especially with elections approaching. This places Jordanian citizens at the forefront of the political struggle, orchestrated by external entities seeking to benefit from instability.

However, it is important to understand that these requests cannot be divorced from politics. Jordan faces internal and external challenges, including drug criminality, terrorism threats and external attempts to create internal hotspots. These risks highlight the delicate security situation, necessitating a balanced approach between the right to demonstrate and the imperative to maintain stability in Jordan. Therefore, any actions that weaken the security apparatus or threaten stability are detrimental to Jordan's interests. While acknowledging the prevalent frustration and anger among its populace, Jordan underscores the need to express thoughts and opinions within the confines of the law, respecting state institutions. Violence is unequivocally condemned, and any actions that undermine the security apparatus are not conducive to the interests of Jordan or its citizens

The Jordanian government must recognise the increasing risks of instability stemming from the region and take proactive measures to contain the situation. A strong and stable Jordan is vital to weathering the challenges posed by ongoing conflicts in the region. It is crucial to adopt a narrative that dissuades violent demonstrations and ensures the security of its citizens. The government's media campaign should be transparent in exposing the motives behind these calls to mobilise, while actively participating in regional initiatives aimed at resolving conflicts.

As hopes for an end to the Gaza conflict dwindle and the risks of wider regional instability loom large, Jordan must prioritise stability and security to navigate the turbulent times ahead.