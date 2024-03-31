PSD Reaffirms Commitment To Law, Order Amidst Gaza Solidarity Protests

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Public Security Directorate (PSD) issued a statement on Sunday addressing the events surrounding the rallies and gatherings in various parts of Amman the previous night.



The PSD reported that thousands of citizens took to the streets in a display of solidarity with Gaza, adding that the security forces handled these events with the utmost discipline and professionalism, ensuring that no one was prevented from expressing their opinions, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The statement also highlighted that PSD personnel encountered violations and insults during the rallies, noting that there were also instances of attempted vandalism and assaults on public and private properties, as well as sit-ins on roads that disrupted traffic.

The statement added "Despite these challenges, the PSD personnel demonstrated remarkable restraint. However, due to the persistence of some individuals in deliberately assaulting and insulting others, several individuals were detained."





The PSD also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining societal peace and security and facilitating citizens' right to express their opinions within the confines of the law, stressing that it will conduct a thorough investigation of all recorded or circulated videos.

The directorate also emphasised its commitment to enforce the law against anyone attempting transgressions, inciting actions or words against security personnel, or stirring up strife on social media. It also stressed its readiness to confront anyone attempting to block roads, ignite fires, or damage properties, and called on everyone to cooperate and comply with regulations.