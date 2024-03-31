Awqaf Minister Attends Launch Of International Hashemite Competition For Koran Recitation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalayleh, on Sunday, attended the launch of the 31st session of the International Hashemite Competition to Memorise and Recite the Holy Koran during a ceremony held by the ministry at the Islamic Cultural Centre at the King Abdullah I Mosque. At the launch event, Khalayleh welcomed all those who wished to participate to do so, including 49 individuals from 48 countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
