Unleaded 90-, 95-Octane Gas To See Price Bump In April

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Energy's fuel pricing committee on Sunday decided to lower the prices of diesel and increase the prices of unleaded 90- and 95-octane gasoline, while maintaining the price of kerosene for April.

Based on fuel price increases in the international market over the last month, the committee decided that the price of unleaded 90-octane gasoline will be raised to JD0.940 per litre in April, compared with JD0.930 in March.



The price of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will also go up to JD1.175 per litre in April, up from JD1.17 per litre in March.

Diesel will be sold at JD0.730, down from JD0.740 in March, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The price of kerosene will remain unchanged in April and will continue to be sold at JD0.620 per litre. The price of gas cylinders, of 12.5 kg., will also remain at JD7 as is customary, according to the committee's decision.

The committee assembles monthly over price modifications following international oil fluctuations.

Also on Sunday, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) decided to maintain the“differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for April at zero fils per kilowatt-hour (kWh), Petra added.