JAF Carries Out Ten Airdrops Into War-Torn Gaza

AMMAN - The Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), in cooperation with other countries, on Sunday carried out ten airdrops of aid into the North of the war-torn Gaza Strip.

These airdrops were carried out in response to the humanitarian duty and as part of the ongoing efforts of Jordan to support the steadfastness of the Palestinians and alleviate the repercussions of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The operation involved the participation of two aircrafts from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one aircraft from Egypt, one from the UAE, four from the US, one from Germany and one aircraft from the UK.

Singapore's first participation is part of the Kingdom's efforts to rally further international stances to deliver food aid to Gazans who are suffering from famine as a result of the raging Israeli aggression on the besieged strip, especially during Ramadan.



JAF reiterated that it is still sending aid via an air bridge to supply humanitarian and medical supplies, whether by flights from Marka Airport towards El Arish International Airport, airdrops on the Gaza Strip, or land aid convoys.



The JAF has conducted 65 airdrops since the outbreak of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, in addition to 119 airdrops conducted jointly with other countries, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

This endeavour is part of Jordan's continuous efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in the besieged strip and support them in light of the difficult circumstances imposed by the Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7.