Boquete Orchid Festival Until April 7Th

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Boquete Orchid Festival is on now until April 7th.

Thousands of cars and families are entering Boquete daily and it's a wonder where they find a place to park and the families, a place to stay.

This Festival attracts more than 30 thousand domestic and foreign tourists each year.

Feria de Orquideas, also known as the Orchid Festival Boquete, displays thousands of delicate flowers throughout the Boquete's fairgrounds along the Caldera River.



