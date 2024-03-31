BOJ Tankan Shows Manufacturing Weakens, Services Advances

(MENAFN- Live Mint) " (Bloomberg) -- Confidence among Japan's large manufacturers weakened slightly for the first time in four quarters, while companies in the services sector were more optimistic than expected, according to a central bank survey. An index of sentiment among the country's biggest manufacturers slipped to 11 in March from a reading of 13 in December that adjusts for a new base, according to the BOJ's quarterly Tankan report Monday. The consensus estimate from economists was 10. The reading for non-manufacturers advanced to 34, exceeding estimates and marking the highest level in more than three decades. The positive figures for both groups show optimistic views outnumbered pessimistic ones. The deterioration in sentiment partly reflects the impact from a major earthquake that struck an area north of Tokyo on New Year's Day as well as scandals among some manufacturers, which disrupted output at several of the nation's biggest automakers. Industrial output unexpectedly fell for a second month in February versus the prior month, although authorities expect it to rebound in March. Large non-manufacturers saw improvement in their sentiment with the index reaching the highest level since 1991, helped by a surge in inbound tourists. The number of foreign visitors jumped to a record for the month of February, with a weak yen making the costs of shopping and dining out in Japan relatively cheap.

The yen hit the lowest level in 34 years as traders positioned for the likelihood that the gaping interest gap between the US and Japan might not narrow as quickly as previously thought. Some Federal Reserve officials have made hawkish remarks casting doubts on how fast and how far the US will lower rates this year. The Tankan is one of the most closely watched sets of data compiled by the BOJ and will likely be a factor under consideration as policymakers consider the trajectory of monetary policy. (Adds details from report) More stories like this are available on bloomberg ©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

