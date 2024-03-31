Jalpaiguri Storm: Cyclone Kills 5, Leaves Over 100 Injured PM Modi Offers Condolences | 10 Latest Developments

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Cyclone wreaked havoc in Jalpaiguri district in northern West Bengal on Sunday. Several houses were damaged and trees uprooted due to strong winds leaving 5 people dead and over 100 injured are 10 points to know1. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the victims of the cyclone at the Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital. While speaking to the media, the Bengal CM said that a disaster occurred, due to which several houses were damaged and 5 people died while two others are in serious condition.2. CM also said that, \"The administration is on the spot and providing the necessary help. The government is doing everything possible to help the victims.\" While expressing grief, she said,“The administration shall stand by the needy people. We are aware of the damage that has happened. The biggest damage that has happened is the loss of lives.”Also Read: New Jalpaiguri- Patna Vande Bharat train to start from March 143. Earlier in a tweet, the CM said,“Sad to know that sudden heavy rainfall and stormy winds brought disasters this afternoon in some Jalpaiguri-Mainaguri areas, with loss of human lives, injuries, house damages, uprooting of trees and electricity poles. District and block administration, police, DMG and QRT teams swung into disaster management operations and provide relief.\"4. According to officials, multiple acres of agricultural land and crops suffered damages, and the most impacted places were Rajarhat, Barnish, Bakali, Jorpakdi, Madhabdanga, and Saptibari, as reported by PTI Read: TMC lodges complaint with EC after Bengal BJP chief 'threatens party worker with ED action'5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the storm. He also said that he had spoken with officials and ordered them to make sure people affected by it received the help they needed. \"My thoughts are with those affected by the storms in Jalpaiguri-Mainaguri areas of West Bengal. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I would also urge all @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas to assist those affected,” the PM wrote on X.6. Governor C V Ananda Bose would visit the damaged districts in Jalpaiguri today, according to authorities from Raj Bhavan.7. As of right now, Dijendra Narayan Sarkar (52), Anima Burman (45), Jagen Roy (72) and Samar Roy (64), have been recognised as the four deceased.8. Meanwhile, PM Modi is likely to address three election rallies in northern parts of West Bengal in the first week of April, a state BJP leader said as reported by PTI9. Regarding the Prime Minister's schedule, BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya had stated to PTI that he would be speaking at two consecutive rallies in Jalpaiguri and Balurghat on April 7 and a rally in Cooch Behar on April 4.10. Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seats are set to go to polls in the first phase on April 19.(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

MENAFN31032024007365015876ID1108042041