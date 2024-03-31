Top Events On April 1: Arvind Kejriwal's ED Hearing, Jalpaiguri Storm, JEE Admit Card, IPL 2024, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events of the Day: India is all set to witness high-octane political, educational, and financial events including Arvind Kejriwal's hearing in an excise policy case, JEE Main Session 2 admit card, and the US visa fees hike today, April 1. Take a look at the top events of the day below,

- Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently under ED custody, will be produced before Delhi's Rouse Avenue court at 11 am today, Monday. On March 28, the AAP supremo was sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till April 1. The federal agency arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

- The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam on its official website - ac. JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam will be held on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, and 12. However, the admit cards for April 4, 5, and 6 are available on the website, while the hall tickets for April 8, 9, and 12 will be released later. Candidates need the application number, date of birth, and the paper selected to download the admit cards.

- Non-immigrant US visas such as H-1B, L-1, and EB-5 will see a significant fee increase starting on Monday, April 1. The new H-1B application visa fee, which is form I-129, has been increased from USD 460 (over ₹38,000) to USD 780 (over ₹64,000). Moreover, the H-1B registration will increase from USD 10 ( ₹829) to USD 215 (over ₹17,000) from next year.- The State Bank of India (SBI) has recently announced a hike of ₹75 in its annual maintenance charges for debit cards including Classic, Silver, and Contactless Debit Cards. The revised charges will be applicable from April 1. The existing fees are ₹125 + GST, however, it has now increased to ₹200 + GST.- From April 1, it is now mandatory to hold an electronic insurance policy, just like investors hold shares in their demat accounts. You need to buy an electronic insurance policy and keep it in your demat account called 'e-Insurance Account' or 'eIA'.

- Beginning on April 1, 2024, the PFRDA will implement an extra security measure for the National Pension System. For password-based CRA system access, the upgraded system incorporates a two-factor Aadhaar-based authentication mechanism. The announcement was made on March 15, 2024, via a circular.- OLA Money declared that it will be moving to wallet services for small PPIs (prepaid payment instruments). Starting on April 1, there will be a monthly maximum wallet load limit of ₹10,000 for this.- Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash on April 1 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 7:30 PM. This will be the third match in IPL 2024 for both teams.- The Jalpaiguri storm has created havoc in West Bengal as it has killed five people and injured more than 100, said officials. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the victims of the cyclone at the Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital and assured all possible help to them.

