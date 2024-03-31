               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

This Battle Of The Ballot Is Also One For Fresh Values


3/31/2024 11:00:40 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The coming general election will not only determine the victory or defeat of political titans but will also serve as a referendum on the introduction of new values into Indian politics. One can draw parallels between the upcoming election and India's first general election of 1952. It had been just five years since Independence. The wounds of Partition were still fresh. Kings, princely states, landlords, and landowners held enormous power in rural areas. Also, four years had passed since Gandhiji's death. And, except for a few territories, such as Goa, the country's unification had proceeded smoothly under Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's leadership.

MENAFN31032024007365015876ID1108042036

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search