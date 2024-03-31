Jharkhand: BJP's Nishikant Dubey Booked For 'Usurping College Fraudulently', Godda MP Says 'Will Quit Politics If...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A case has been registered against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, his wife, and others for allegedly usurping a private medical college and hospital through fraudulent means in the Deoghar district of Jharkhand, said police on Sunday.

The BJP leader is contesting from the Godda constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled in seven phases beginning on April 19.

One Shiv Dutt Sharma filed a formal complaint with the Jasidih police station in the Deoghar district alleging that Dubey and his wife usurped his hospital through auction by misappropriating documents related to his institution and using Baba Baidyanath Medical Trust affiliated with them, PTI reported.

In the FIR, Sharma claimed that he had borrowed ₹93 crore for the medical college and hospital, but the bank had designated the loan amount as a non-performing asset because the college and hospital had not been approved by the Medical Council of India had taken ₹20 lakh from Sharma and promised to find a partner to pull him out of the financial crisis, he alleged, adding that the BJP instead worked for putting it up for auction last December. Baba Baidyanath Medical Trust was the sole bidder.

Police station in-charge Ravi Thakur said,“An FIR was lodged against seven persons, including Godda MP and his wife, on Saturday regarding a medical college and hospital and a trust. A probe would soon be launched to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.”Reacting to the FIR, Dubey asserted that he would quit politics if allegations brought against him were proven.“This is the 44th case against me after the formation of Congress @INCIndia and JMM government in Jharkhand,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

\"If Jharkhand Police proves this (allegations), I will quit politics. This medical college was purchased in the auction of DRT court. Jharkhand High Court has approved it. I am not its trustee. I am a soldier of the BJP,\" he said.



