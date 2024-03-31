Rare Team Batting Record For Sri Lanka In Chattogram

In the first innings, Sri Lanka scored 531, yet none of their batters made a century. This made it the highest-ever total in a Test innings without a hundred.

Six of Sri Lanka's top seven batters made half-centuries with none going on to convert them to triple figures. The highest score in the innings was Kusal Mendis' 93 while Kamindu Mendis was second-best at 92 not out. He remained stranded eight short of a third Test century in a row as the visitors were bowled out.

Sri Lanka's innings broke the previous highest score set by India against New Zealand (524/9 declared) in Kanpur in 1976. On that occasion too, six Indian batters had scored half-centuries in the innings.