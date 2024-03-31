Rare Team Batting Record For Sri Lanka In Chattogram

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's batters put together a rare team record against Bangladesh in the second Test in Chattogram. This series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship.
In the first innings, Sri Lanka scored 531, yet none of their batters made a century. This made it the highest-ever total in a Test innings without a hundred.
Six of Sri Lanka's top seven batters made half-centuries with none going on to convert them to triple figures. The highest score in the innings was Kusal Mendis' 93 while Kamindu Mendis was second-best at 92 not out. He remained stranded eight short of a third Test century in a row as the visitors were bowled out.
Sri Lanka's innings broke the previous highest score set by India against New Zealand (524/9 declared) in Kanpur in 1976. On that occasion too, six Indian batters had scored half-centuries in the innings.
| Team
| Total
| Opposition
| Year
| Highest individual score
| Sri Lanka
| 531
| Bangladesh
| 2024
| 93
| India
| 524/9d
| New Zealand
| 1976
| 70
| Australia
| 520/7d
| West Indies
| 2009
| 99
| South Africa
| 517
| Australia
| 1998
| 87*
| Pakistan
| 500/8d
| Australia
| 1981
| 95
Sri Lanka's formidable total in the first innings helps them become strong favourites to complete a series victory after their dominant win in the first Test.
