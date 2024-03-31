New Palestinian Government Sworn In

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The new Palestinian government, led by Dr. Mohammad Mustafa, took the constitutional oath before President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday evening.

Dr. Mustafa affirmed that his government would serve all Palestinians, with its political reference being the Palestine Liberation Organization, its political program, and its international commitments.

Mustafa outlined the broad lines of his government's program.

Following the constitutional oath, President Mahmoud Abbas chaired a meeting of the new government, confirming granting full authority to the government to carry out its tasks according to the law.

He also indicated that among the government's tasks would be preparing for legislative and presidential elections in all governorates, with East Jerusalem being a priority.