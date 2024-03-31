10 Killed, 12 Injured Due To Rain, Snowstorms In Pakistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Islamabad: The Pakistani authorities revealed that ten people were killed and 12 others were injured due to heavy rain and snowstorms in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to official reports, the rain and snowstorms that have been affecting the province for the past two days have resulted in the death of eight children and two women. Nine children were left injured as well as two women and a man. Twenty-seven homes were damaged.

The rain and snowstorms came after an earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale hit the Swat District and its surrounding areas in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last Thursday.