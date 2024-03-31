Israeli Forces Kill Four Palestinian Citizens At Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, March 31 (Petra) -- Israeli forces Sunday killed four Palestinians and injured 17 others after bombing the tents of displaced persons in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza Strip.The government media office in Gaza said, "The occupation forces committed a new massacre by bombing several tents for journalists and displaced people inside the walls of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital at the peak time of the movement of patients, wounded and displaced people, killing and wounding several."According to a statement, the office condemned in the Israeli warplanes' attack against a hospital that provides medical and health services to displaced persons, calling on international, regional and local organisations to condemn "this terrible crime" and to urge Israel to stop its aggressive war and protect hospitals.