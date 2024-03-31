Agriculture Minister Emphasizes Significance Of Growing Fish Industry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 31 (Petra) -- Agriculture Minister Khalid Hneifat emphasized the need to maintain efforts to grow the fish sector and increase self-sufficiency rates.In a meeting with the head of the Association of Fish Breeders and Marine Biology, Ziad Atallah, and association members, Hneifat underlined that in order to assist the local fish product's marketing strategy, it is imperative that work in the fish market be completed as soon as feasible.He underscored the Ministry's willingness to collaborate on any upcoming initiatives that stem from its objective to advance the industry.In response, Atallah welcomed the ministry's support and direct interest in overcoming problems and providing a proper environment for investment in the sector and its development.He acknowledged the rapid progress made at the central fish market as well as the long-term viability of the ministry's collaboration.According to Hneifat, the Ministry's prompt action and thorough follow-up aided in the sector's growth and development, which raised the percentage of locally farmed fish that were self-sufficient.