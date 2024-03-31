Hunger In Gaza Claims Lives Of 4 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Mar. 31 (Petra) -- Four civilians, including two children, passed away on Sunday at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, due to malnourishment, dehydration, and a shortage of medical supplies, according to Palestinian medical sources in Gaza.
The reports stated that there were now 34 famine-related martyrs, including 31 youngsters.
Since last October 7, the Gaza Strip has been the target of constant Israeli aggression. As a result of the acute shortage of fuel, food, water, and medical supplies, the region has experienced exceptionally harsh humanitarian conditions, nearly reaching famine.
