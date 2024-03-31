Pavliuk: We Did Everything To Prevent Capture Of Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk believes that during his tenure as the commander of the Kyiv Defense Forces Group, a lot of work was done to strengthen the defense of the Ukrainian capital.

He said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"At the time, I held the position of commander of the forces and assets of defense of Kyiv. We did a huge amount of work when I held this position for one year. This is about 1,000 kilometers of fortifications, three rings of Kyiv's defense. We greatly strengthened the Chornobyl area, which until then was not taken into account as a defensive line," he said.

The lieutenant general added that everything had been done to prevent a sudden capture of the Ukrainian capital.

"And now all these sectors are being fortified again, and long-term concrete fortifications are already being built, because if you have such a neighbor, you need to be constantly prepared for war," Pavliuk said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on March 14 that Kyiv was much better prepared for a possible Russian offensive than a year ago.