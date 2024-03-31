Every F-16 Not Flying Over Ukrainian Skies Means More Chances For Russia - Dutch Politician

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Every F-16 fighter jet not flying over the Ukrainian skies means more chances for Russian helicopters, planes, and missiles to land on Ukrainian citizens.

Sjoerd Wiemer Sjoerdsma, a Dutch politician and a member of the House of Representatives (2012-2023), said this in an interview with an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I strongly believe that the Netherlands, Europe, and the West should supply Ukraine with whatever it needs militarily speaking, whenever it needs it, and wherever it needs it. And unfortunately, what we've seen is that we've been drip-feeding the Ukrainian military instead of giving it what it needs. I don't think there was any NATO country that would send its troops to storm trenches without clear air support. So I think it's outrageous. We've taken so long to get the green light to send Ukraine F-16s. Because every F-16 that's not flying over Ukrainian skies means more chances for Russian helicopters, more chances for Russian jets, more chances for Russian missiles to land on Ukrainian soldiers and civilians," the politician said.

He added that Ukrainian pilots undergo training on F-16 fighters in Romania.

"I know Ukrainian pilots are being trained in Romania. I know there's been a lot of work done in the logistical chain to ensure that the planes are there, but I don't dare predict when they're there. If it were up to me, they would have been there two years ago but, apparently, it doesn't work that way," he said.

Earlier reports said that the Netherlands planned to hand over the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in the second half of 2024.

The Netherlands is allocating more than EUR 150 million for the purchase of ammunition for F-16 fighter jets.