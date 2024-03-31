Five Citizens Injured In Russian Missile Attack On Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five people have been injured in a Russian missile attack on the Zmiiv community in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region.
Serhii Melnyk, head of the Kharkiv military garrison, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.
"In the afternoon, the enemy launched a missile attack on a village in the Zmiiv district of our region. Five victims are known to have been injured," Melnyk wrote.
MENAFN31032024000193011044ID1108041860
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.