Ukrnafta Increases Production After Intensification Operations At One Of Its Fields

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) PJSC Ukrnafta has carried out measures to intensify production at one of its fields in western Ukraine, resulting in an increase in daily production by 138 tonnes of oil.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the company's press servic .

"Ukrnafta received an additional flow rate of 138 tonnes of oil per day after taking measures to intensify production at one of the western fields. This is +24% of the production of the entire Boryslavnaftogaz oil and gas production department," the statement says.

Seven wells were processed: six acid fracturing operations and one acid treatment were performed. At the same time, the oil company completed five of the seven operations in 13 days.

The most successful well has an increase of 47 tonnes of oil per day and now has a daily production rate of 61 tonnes of oil.

As reported earlier, NJSC Ukrnafta has started drilling an exploration well with a forecasted flow rate of 22.6 tonnes of oil per day.

Photo: Ukrnafta