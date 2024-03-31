Preliminary Results Of Local Elections In Turkiye: RPP Is Leading

(MENAFN- AzerNews) More than 75.88 percent of ballots were counted in Turkiye.
Azernews reports that according to thepreliminary results, the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP)is leading.
The party results are as follows:
Justice and Development Party (AKP) - 36.12 percent
Republican People's Party (CHP) - 37.15 percent
DEM party - 5.8 percent
Re-Prosperity Party - 5.83 percent
IYI party - 3.62 percent
Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) - 4.57 percent
Other parties - 6.73 percent
