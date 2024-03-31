               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Preliminary Results Of Local Elections In Turkiye: RPP Is Leading


3/31/2024 7:09:29 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) More than 75.88 percent of ballots were counted in Turkiye.

Azernews reports that according to thepreliminary results, the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP)is leading.

The party results are as follows:

Justice and Development Party (AKP) - 36.12 percent

Republican People's Party (CHP) - 37.15 percent

DEM party - 5.8 percent

Re-Prosperity Party - 5.83 percent

IYI party - 3.62 percent

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) - 4.57 percent

Other parties - 6.73 percent

