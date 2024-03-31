Israeli Occupation Attack Injures Two Civilians In Syria - Agency

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, March 31 (KUNA) -- Two civilians were injured in a new Israeli occupation aggression on areas near the Syrian capital of Damascus on Sunday, according to Syrian authorities. The aggression also caused material damage, the country's official news agency reported, citing military sources. "At around 21:30, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting several points near Damascus," said the sources. (end) amn

