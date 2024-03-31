New Palestinian Gov't Sworn In Before Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 31 (KUNA) -- The new and nineteenth Palestinian government took the oath on Sunday evening in the presence of President Mahmoud Abbas at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah.

President Abbas chaired a meeting following the ceremony, during which he gave a speech emphasizing the tasks of the current government, which includes the West bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza, reported Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

The government's tasks also include the implementation of extensive institutional reforms, unification of governmental institutions, maximization of humanitarian relief efforts in the Gaza Strip, restoration of Gaza and West Bank and revitalization of the Palestinian economy, said WAFA.

President Abbas affirmed the government's responsibility to mae preparations for legislative and presidential elections in all provinces, including East Jerusalem.

The President stressed, "The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) is the sole legitimate representative of our people and remains the authority responsible for Palestinian political affairs, negotiations and reconciliation". (end)

nq













MENAFN31032024000071011013ID1108041832