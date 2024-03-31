Kuwait Info. Min. Endeavors To Coax Voters To Do Their Part

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 31 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Information has launched an electoral media campaign prevailing upon eligible voters to cast their ballots in the country's forthcoming parliamentary election due on Thursday.

Speaking to KUNA on the initiative, the ministry's Assistant Undersecretary for the Media Service Sector Saad Al-Azmi said that the campaign entitled: "Your Vote...Nation's Future" is intended to persuade voters to live up to their due responsibilities by handpicking the right candidate.

By doing this endeavor, co-organized by Kuwait Municipality, state bodies and civil society organizations, the ministry seeks to coax people into flowing to polling stations in order to choose the rival whom they seek able to rightfully represent them at parliament, he said.

The campaign, which embraces street advertisements, mass media and social media, mainly urges Kuwaiti citizens to exercise their electoral rights enshrined in the Kuwaiti Constitution, the official pointed out. (end)

