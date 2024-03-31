Finance Minister Tackles Issues Of Common Concern With German Ambassador

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 31 (KUNA) -- Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Dr. Anwar Al-Mudhaf, tackled on Sunday with Germany Ambassador to Kuwait Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz, issues of common interest and underlined the importance of bolstering relations between the two countries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance said that the two also delved into the latest developments regarding implementation and expansion of the sewage station project in Umm Al-Haiman area.

The two officials highlighted complementary works to the project, and joint efforts and endeavors were made to confront challenges and obstacles related to the project.

The statement added the two sides delved into the pace and acceleration of other local projects with German companies under implementation, in addition to the common desire to sign a protocol amending the agreement to avoid double taxation between the two countries in the near future. (end)

md







MENAFN31032024000071011013ID1108041830