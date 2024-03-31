Hong Kong Tourism Board – Air Canada Introduces Home Away From Home Flight Pass

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Providing Canadians an Exclusive Offer and Flexibility for Trips to Hong Kong

TORONTO, Canada – Hong Kong Tourism Board and Air Canada are thrilled to announce the launch of the Home Away from Home Flight Pass, which allows Canadian Aeroplan members to lock in their flight prices to Hong Kong. This joint initiative aims to provide travellers with unparalleled savings and convenience while exploring the vibrant city.

The Home Away from Home Flight Pass is available until April 12, 2024, for flights between Canada and Hong Kong. Flight Passes are prepaid packages of one-way flight credits that allow travellers to secure the price right away and travel when they want in the following 12 months, providing peace of mind and flexibility when planning trips.

Hong Kong is a captivating destination that seamlessly blends rich cultural heritage, creative art inspirations, breathtaking landscapes, and a mouthwatering culinary scene. Travellers can immerse themselves in the hipster Old Town Central neighbourhood, where revitalized art venues, trendy boutiques, art galleries, and lively street markets await. The West Kowloon Cultural District offers a wealth of artistic wonders, including the renowned M+ museum, Hong Kong Palace Museum, Xiqu Centre theatre, and outdoor installations that lighten the city's creative spirit.

No visit to Hong Kong is complete without checking the mesmerizing views from Victoria Peak, which offers the best vantage point to admire the iconic skyline and picturesque harbour. Exploring the outlying islands, such as Lantau Island or Cheung Chau, offers opportunities to enjoy serene beauty, tranquil beaches, and charming fishing villages.

Moreover, Hong Kong's culinary scene is renowned worldwide, offering a plethora of fascinating dining experiences. With over 17,000 eateries ranging from street food stalls serving local delicacies to Michelin-starred restaurants offering exquisite cuisines, Hong Kong caters to the preferences of every discerning traveller.

Taking advantage of the Home Away from Home Flight Pass unlocks the possibilities of exploring the enchanting city of Hong Kong, with the peace of mind of a locked-in price.

