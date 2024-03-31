U.S. Oil’S Global Ascent

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Amid sanctions on Russian and Venezuelan oil, U.S. suppliers are making significant inroads into markets once led by OPEC+.



Western sanctions against Russia in 2022 propelled U.S. oil exports to record highs, with five new monthly records established.



As restrictions on Venezuela loom, U.S. oil is increasingly replacing sanctioned supplies, particularly in India, a key buyer of such oil.



These shifts highlight the role of sanctions in enhancing U.S. crude's share in the global market.



The aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine boosted demand for U.S. oil, with exports to Europe and Asia soaring.



This surge aligns with peak U.S. production and OPEC 's reduced supply, elevating U.S. presence in foreign markets.



Consequently, prices for WTI in Houston and the Mars benchmark have hit recent highs.







Gary Ross of Black Gold Investors LLC points out to Bloomberg that the U.S.'s market share growth increases as its production increases and OPEC and Russia's output declines .



India's increased U.S. oil imports, reaching a nearly year-high this March according to Kpler, illustrates this trend.



With Russian oil imports dropping, partly due to Indian refineries rejecting cargoes from sanctioned Sovcomflot PJSC, there's a clear pivot towards U.S. crude.



Though U.S. oil can't wholly replace Russian crude due to quality and logistical differences, its appeal is undeniable.

Cutting back on Venezuelan oil

Moreover, Indian refineries are cutting back on Venezuelan oil before a U.S. sanction exemption expiration.



Before these developments, the U.S. had already solidified its status as a major supplier to Asia, with record imports last year, as reported by the EIA.



In Europe, U.S. oil shipments are expected to reach an all-time high in March. This surge, partly driven by sanctions and strategic market positions, significantly boosted imports to countries like France and Spain.



As U.S. production keeps rising, Matt Smith from Kpler predicts an increase in exports, highlighting the U.S.'s expanding global oil influence.

