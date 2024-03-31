Shifting Rates: A Week Of Central Bank Decisions In Latin America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week, Latin America turns its attention to central banks, with Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru at the forefront.



Analysts at Bloomberg Economics predict a notable interest rate cut in Chile from 7.25% to 6.5% on Tuesday.



They believe further reductions will be minor, pointing towards an adjusted monetary stance favoring slight economic growth and a bit higher inflation.



The aftermath of Mexico's March meeting will be unveiled through minutes expected to justify a rate decrease from 11.25% to 11%, with a cautious stance on future cuts.



Similarly, Colombia's central bank minutes, set for release, will likely illuminate the path after a recent drop to 12.25%, hinting at possible additional decreases.







Both Colombia and Peru are also preparing to share their March inflation data.



Predictions say Colombia will see a slowdown below the central bank's estimates, whereas Peru's inflation is thought to edge down, remaining above the target midpoint.

Event Highlights This Week

Chile

The Economic Activity Index for February 2024, published on April 1, is anticipated to show a 1.70% year-on-year rise.



Following a substantial January cut, the Central Bank's Policy Meeting on April 2 is expected to bring rates down to 6.5%.



An inflation report on April 3 will likely address economic recovery and inflation challenges.

Colombia

On April 1, the Central Bank's recent policy meeting will provide insights that may forecast more rate cuts.



On April 5, March's Consumer Price Inflation report is predicted to show a decrease to 7.39% year-on-year.

Mexico

The publication on April 3 will cover January 2024's Fixed Investment, expected to surge by 17.6% from the previous year.



The Central Bank's March policy meeting minutes on April 4 will delve into the rate cut to 11% and future monetary policy.

Peru

March's Consumer Price Inflation report, expected on April 1, will likely show a reduction to 2.80% from February's 3.29%, hinting at a resumed downward trend yet above central projections.



This snapshot of central bank decisions and economic indicators offers a glimpse into key Latin American countries' monetary and economic health direction amidst evolving global and regional challenges.

MENAFN31032024007421016031ID1108041801