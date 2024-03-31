Ecuador Faces New Wave Of Violence

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador is experiencing a surge in violence, with eight people killed in Guayaquil, a city in the southwest, last Saturday.



This event is part of a series of three massacres within two days, marking a worrying escalation.



Attackers, armed and in a vehicle, targeted a group in the Guasmo sector, causing immediate fatalities and numerous injuries.



The injured later succumbed to their wounds, adding to a death toll that highlights Ecuador's struggle with increasing criminal gang violence.



Once a peaceful nation, it now contends with a record murder rat that has jumped from 6 to 43 per 100,000 people from 2018 to 2023.







In a separate tragedy, five tourists were kidnapped and murdered by drug traffickers, who mistook them for rival gang members.



The incident led to the arrest of two suspects. The victims, including six adults and five children, had no criminal affiliations.



The attack involved about 20 armed assailants, illustrating the grave dangers posed by the country's drug trade conflicts.



President Daniel Noboa expressed his condolences and reiterated his stance against drug terrorism.



Despite a state of emergency declared in January to curb gang violence, Ecuador continues to face challenges.



Recent incidents have seen further killings, including political figures and civilians, alongside a deadly prison riot.

Country's central role in the international drug trade

The ongoing violence underscores the country's central role in the international drug trade, positioned between the world's largest cocaine producers, Colombia and Peru.



President Noboa has called for a referendum on April 21 to address the drug crisis, proposing measures to bolster the fight against drug trafficking and enhance security.



This includes military support for police operations, extradition of criminals involved in organized crime, and stricter penalties for drug trafficking and terrorism.



The violence in Ecuador's prisons, often controlled by drug gangs, has led to over 460 deaths since 2021, reflecting the deep-seated issues within the criminal justice system.



Ecuador's strategic location has turned it into a significant transit point for drugs destined for the United States and Europe, exacerbating its internal security challenges.

MENAFN31032024007421016031ID1108041800