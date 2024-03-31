(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today, the number of Brazilians living abroad hits a historic high of 4.5 million, outnumbering the population of Paraíba state.



Between 2012 and 2022, over 2.6 million Brazilians have left their homeland, with notable increases during the crisis years of 2013 and 2020.



This trend, widespread among the youth and skilled professionals, poses a challenge for Brazil, which is now dealing with an aging population and a scarcity of skilled labor in crucial sectors like research and innovation.



Data from 2022 shows that 45% of these expatriates reside in North America, 32% in Europe, and 14% in neighboring South American countries.



A survey conducted in 2022 revealed that 76% of young Brazilians in 12 capitals aspire to leave the country permanently, a sentiment more pronounced among 15- to 19-year-olds at 85%.



André Linhares, a lawyer specializing in U.S. migration, pointed to a 2016 legal change that simplified obtaining permanent visas, fueling the migration boom.







Unlike before, when a job guarantee was necessary, applicants now only need to show potential employment opportunities.



Since the 1990s, the profile of Brazilian emigrants to the USA has evolved from those seeking financial opportunities to affluent citizens and investors pursuing a better quality of life.



"Usually, it's a family-oriented Brazilian seeking a brighter future for their children," Linhares notes.



Economically, the diaspora appears beneficial due to the financial support flowing back to Brazil.



In 2022, Brazil saw a record 4.7 billion reais ($950 million) in foreign personal remittances, making up 0.47% of the GDP.



This figure, though modest compared to the remittances champion Mexico ($63 billion), still represents Brazil's highest recorded level.

Unprecedented Emigration: Brazil's Brightest and Youngest Seek Opportunities Abroad

However, Victor do Prado from Cebri warns of the downsides, such as lost consumer spending and tax revenue.



The departure of a significant portion of the workforce, especially in strategic sectors, presents a considerable "brain drain" challenge.



Historian Renata Geraissati links the appeal of countries such as the USA to network migration, where early settlers facilitate the arrival of later migrants by offering information and support.



This cycle reinforces the migration trend, assisting new arrivals until they are established.

MENAFN31032024007421016031ID1108041799