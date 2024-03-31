Indonesian Army Apologises For Explosion In Military Complex

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, April 1 (IANS) The Indonesian Army has apologised for the massive explosion at a military complex near Jakarta two days ago.

The blast occurred at an ammunition warehouse in Ciangsana village, Bogor Regency, West Java province at 18:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, forcing 135 families to evacuate, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Maruli Simanjuntak, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army, visited the site on Sunday and said that there were no casualties in the incident and stressed that the Army would review the current ammunition storage mechanism.

"I apologise to the nearby communities in particular for this incident," he added.

According to him, the warehouse that exploded was used to store expired ammunition to be destroyed.

Meanwhile, military chief Agus Subiyanto has said that he would provide compensation for the people whose houses were damaged by the explosion.

An investigation for the cause of the explosion is still underway.