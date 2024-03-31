Indonesian Army Apologises For Explosion In Military Complex

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, April 1 (IANS) The Indonesian Army has apologised for the massive explosion at a military complex near Jakarta two days ago.
The blast occurred at an ammunition warehouse in Ciangsana village, Bogor Regency, West Java province at 18:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, forcing 135 families to evacuate, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.
Maruli Simanjuntak, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army, visited the site on Sunday and said that there were no casualties in the incident and stressed that the Army would review the current ammunition storage mechanism.
"I apologise to the nearby communities in particular for this incident," he added.
According to him, the warehouse that exploded was used to store expired ammunition to be destroyed.
Meanwhile, military chief Agus Subiyanto has said that he would provide compensation for the people whose houses were damaged by the explosion.
An investigation for the cause of the explosion is still underway.
MENAFN31032024000231011071ID1108041797
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.