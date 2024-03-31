Jordan Conducts 10 Joint Aid Airdrops Over Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Amman, April 1 (IANS) The Jordan Armed Forces, in collaboration with five other countries, conducted 10 airdrops of humanitarian and food aid in the northern Gaza Strip.

Participating in the operation were two aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, along with four from the US, and one each from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Germany, and Britain, the state-run Petra news agency reported on Sunday.

The army said the airdrops aim to help the residents in Gaza overcome the difficult conditions in the holy month of Ramadan, Xinhua news agency reported.

The airdrops are part of an international effort to work around extreme difficulties plaguing the ground transport of aid into Gaza.

Since the outbreak of Hamas-Israel conflict in October last year, Jordan has carried out 184 airdrops over Gaza, 119 of which were in cooperation with other countries.