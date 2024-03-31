Turkish, Saudi Fms Weigh Gaza Crisis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, March 31 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan discussed Sunday over the phone the latest developments of the Gaza Strip amid lingering Israeli occupation atrocities in the enclave.

During the phone conversation, both foreign ministers also considered bilateral relations between Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, along with regional issues of mutual interest, according to Anadolu news agency.

The latest situation in Gaza and steps that the Gaza Contact Group, which consists of regional countries, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League, were also addressed, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

More than 32,800 Palestinians have been killed and 75,300 others injured in Israeli occupation attacks on the Palestinian territory since October 7. (end)

