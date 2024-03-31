Elections Wrap Up In 32 Turkish Provinces

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elections have ended in 32 Turkish provinces, Azernews reports.

The voting process for local self-government elections held inTurkey has ended in 32 provinces of the country.

According to the decision of the Turkish High ElectionCommission, taking into account the time of sunset, the votingperiod in these provinces was moved forward by one hour and startedat 07:00 and ended at 16:00 local time.

Except for those regions, polling stations in most provinces ofTurkey will be closed at 17:00 local time.

A total of 34 political parties and independent candidates arecompeting in the elections, including the ruling Justice andDevelopment Party.