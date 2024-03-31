Heavy Rains In Northwestern Pakistan Kill 8 People, Mostly Children, And Injure 12

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Heavy rains killed eight people, mostly children, and injured 12in Pakistan's northwest, Azernews repors citingAP News .

Downpours in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincecaused rooms to collapse, crushing the people inside, according toAnwar Shahzad, a spokesperson for the local disaster managementauthority.

Shahzad said that three of the dead were siblings aged between 3and 7 years old, from the same family. The casualties occurred inthe past 24 hours, he added.

Pakistan has this year experienced a delay in winter rains,which started in February instead of November. Monsoon and winterrains cause damage in Pakistan every year.

Earlier this month, around 30 people died in rain-relatedincidents in the northwest.

Across the border in Afghanistan, heavy rainfall on March 29 and30 destroyed more than 1,500 acres of agricultural land, causingsevere damage to hundreds of homes and critical infrastructure likebridges and roads in seven provinces, the U.N. Office for theCoordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Saturday.

The provinces most affected are northern Faryab, easternNangarhar, and central Daikundi.

It's the third time that the northern region has experiencedflooding in less than a month, with seven people killed and 384families affected by heavy rains, the U.N. agency said.