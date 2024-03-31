Heydar Aliyev International Airport Switches To Spring-Summer Flight Schedule

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Starting March 31, Baku Airport switches to the spring-summerschedule, which will be valid until October 26, 2024 inclusive.

It is expected that 35 airlines will operate regular and charterflights from Baku to over 70 destinations during this period.

The frequency of flights to some cities in Russia, Central Asiaand the Persian Gulf countries has been increased. Since March, thenumber of flights to popular European destinations such as Paris,Prague, Barcelona, Vienna, Milan and London has been increased. Inaddition, it is expected to attract new international airlines,which will provide passengers with more travel options.

Within the preparation plan for the spring-summer transitionperiod, Heydar Aliyev International Airport will also takecomprehensive measures to ensure the safety of productionactivities and flights.