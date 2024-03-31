Pope Francis Highlights Peace Process Between Azerbaijan And Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has highlighted thepeace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia as he delivered histraditional "Urbi et Orbi" blessing ("To Rome and the world") inSt. Peter's Square of the Vatican on the occasion of Easter, Azernews reports.

The Pope stressed the significance of ongoing negotiationspost-war and called for dialogue, assistance to displacedindividuals, respect for places of worship of different religiousbeliefs, and the prompt achievement of a lasting peace agreementwith the backing of the international community.

"With the support of the international community, the partiescan pursue dialogue, assist the displaced, respect the places ofworship of the various religious confessions, and arrive as soon aspossible at a definitive peace agreement," Head of the CatholicChurch Pope Francis noted.