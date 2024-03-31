OTS Shares Post On Remembrance Day Of Azerbaijani Genocide

( MENAFN - AzerNews) The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has shared a post on Xon the occasion of theDay of Genocide of Azerbaijanis (March 31), Azernews reports.

