Fire In Residential Building In Baku Extinguished, Ministry Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A fire started in a residential building on Hasan Aliyev street,Narimanov district, Baku city.

According to Azernews , in connection with theinformation, the relevant rescue forces of Azerbaijan's Ministry ofEmergency Situations were called in.

Currently, fire fighting is being carried out.

According to the information provided by the Ministry, the firethat occurred in the electrical shaft of the building wasextinguished in a short time without allowing it to spread. As partof security measures, the residents of the building were evacuatedby the forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

<p></p>