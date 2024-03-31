Thirty Residents Evacuated From Zaporizhzhia Region In March

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In March, another 30 civilians were evacuated from the Zaporizhzhia region to safer places. Regional authorities continue to urge people to leave.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, said this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

"Today there is no mass evacuation, residents refuse it. In March, another 30 people were evacuated. The evacuation peaked in the first ten days of March. Last week, for example, only two people agreed to be evacuated,” said the regional governor.

He noted that today there are no settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region where a forced evacuation has been announced.

Nevertheless, Fedorov urged the region's residents to evacuate. He reminded that during the evacuation, people who left receive financial, humanitarian, and social assistance. In the regional center, there are headquarters for IDPs organized by communities, where people can get the most necessary support.

In 2023, law enforcement officers helped to evacuate 446 residents of the Vasylivka and Polohy districts of the Zaporizhzhia region to safer places.

As reported, on March 29, a 12-year-old boy sustained a concussion as a result of enemy artillery shelling in the village of Dolyna, Polohy district.