Two Civilians Injured In Kherson Region A Result Of Rocket Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, two local residents were injured in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region as a result of a rocket attack.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"According to the investigation, on March 31, 2024, at about 3:15 p.m., the Russian armed forces attacked one of the settlements of the Beryslav district. They attacked with an S-300 missile. Two local residents were injured in the explosion," the statement said.

In addition, private houses and power lines were damaged.

"Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings over violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Prosecutor's Office said.

