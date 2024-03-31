Police Find 422 Dead Civilians In Bucha After De-Occupation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After the de-occupation, 422 bodies of citizens were found in Bucha, and in total, almost 1,190 bodies were found in the Bucha district.

Andrii Niebytov, deputy head of the National Police of Ukraine, said this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"After the de-occupation, 422 murdered civilians were found in Bucha, and a total of 1,190 bodies were found in the Bucha district. And these figures are not final... There are missing persons, their search is ongoing. And we will not let the Russian killers forget about it. Many have already been found," he said.

The deputy head of the National Police informed that the National Police has opened more than 116,000 criminal proceedings on the facts of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, 23,000 of which were committed in the Kyiv region.

According to him, as of today, 514 residents of the Kyiv region are missing, and 180 bodies of our citizens remain unidentified.

"Russia must answer for the grief it has brought to the civilians of Ukraine. For every life taken away," emphasized Niebytov.

As reported, the police identified more than 100 Russian soldiers who committed war crimes in Bucha.