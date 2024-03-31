President Inspects Restored Houses In Irpin And Rehabilitation Center In Borodianka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelenskyy inspected the restored houses in Irpin, which were destroyed by Russians in March 2022, and a new rehabilitation center in Borodianka.

The head of state announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Kyiv region. Restored houses in Irpin, which were destroyed by the Russian occupiers in March 2022, and a new rehabilitation center in Borodianka," he wrote.

Zelensky inspected the restored houses in Irpin and the rehabilitation center in Borodianka together with Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Oleksii Kuleba, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, and Mayor of Irpin Oleksandr Markushyn.

The President spoke to the residents of Irpin who thanked the Ukrainian authorities for the restored houses.

"I thank everyone who is rebuilding our cities and villages. I am grateful to each of the partners who are involved and to everyone in the world who is with Ukraine and our people. This is not just about rebuilding from the ruins, it is about protecting the idea of the free world and our united Europe - joint efforts and solidarity overcome any challenges," he said.

In Borodianka, the Head of State spoke to participants of the Invictus Games international adaptive sports competition at a rehabilitation center.

"If we talk about large bases, we probably need to build more rehabilitation centers. Over time, they will be built, they are important," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, Zelenskyy presented the honorary insignia 'City - Hero of Ukraine' to Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn and Head of the Hostomel Military Administration Serhii Smal.