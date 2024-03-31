Nikopol District Shelling: Enemy Uses Artillery Three Times During Day, Attacks With 15 Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russian troops used heavy artillery three times and attacked settlements in the Nikopol district with 15 kamikaze drones.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Sunday turned out to be restless for the Nikopol district. The enemy fired at local settlements. He attacked them with 15 kamikaze drones. They used heavy artillery three times," he said.

According to Lysak, there was a fire in Nikopol itself. The roof of an abandoned building was on fire. The fire was extinguished. Windows were also smashed in two administrative buildings. A shop and an outbuilding were damaged.

One killed, one injured as Russian drone hits car indistrict

A private house in the Chervonohryhorivka community was also damaged. In three more, the consequences of the shelling are being investigated. In Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrovske rural communities.

It is noted that there were no deaths or injuries.

As reported, yesterday an infrastructure facility was damaged in Nikopol as a result of a Shahed drone attack.