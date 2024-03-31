In Frontline, 49 Combat Engagements Occurred Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 49 combat engagements took place at the frontline, and an attempt by an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group to enter the territory of Ukraine was stopped in the Sumy region.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing operational information as of 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 31.

During the day of March 31, there were 49x tactical engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 23x missile and 61x air strikes, 41x MLRS attacks on positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the russian areas bordering Ukraine. The enemy conducts subversion, continues shelling of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the concentration of mining operations along the state border of Ukraine. Ukrainian troops blocked an infiltration attempt by an enemy subversive reconnaissance group near Stara Huta (Sumy oblast). The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Oleksandrivka (Sumy oblast), Ohirtseve (Kharkiv oblast). Around 20x settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Buda-Vorobivska, Yeline (Chernihiv oblast), Seredyna-Buda, Lukashivka, Starykove (Sumy oblast), Kozacha Lopan, Lukyantsi, Ternova (Kharkiv oblast).

Kupyansk axis: no enemy offensive operations reported. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Petropavlivka, Kotlyarivka (Kharkiv oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Stepova Novoselivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 3x assaults in the vicinity of Terny (Donetsk oblast), where the enemy, with air support, made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The occupiers launched air strikes in the vicinities of Pershotravneve (Kharkiv oblast) and Yampolivka (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Nevske (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Yampolivka, Torske (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 7x attacks in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka (Donetsk oblast), where the invaders, using air attacks, made attempts to improve their tactical position. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Chasiv Yar, Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast). More than 10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 9x attacks in the vicinities of Semenivka, Umanske, Pervomaiske (Donetsk oblast), where the occupiers, using air attacks, made attempts to dislodge Ukrainian forces from their positions. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Orlivka (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 20x settlements, including Berdychi, Umanske, Netailove, Nevelske (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to block the enemy near Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and east of Vodyane (Donetsk oblast), where the invaders, using air attacks, made 16x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The occupiers launched air strikes in the vicinities of Pobjeda and Urozhaine (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Hostre, Maksymilyanivka, Kostyantynivka, Urozhaine (Donetsk oblast).

Orikhiv axis: the enemy, with air support, conducted 2x attacks on positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinities of Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Around 20x settlements, including Malynivka, Poltavka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Kherson axis: the enemy executed 2x assaults on positions of Ukrainian defenders on the left bank of the Dnipro. The occupiers fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Zolota Balka, Kizomys, Antonivka, Krynky, Ponyativka (Kherson oblast).

During the day of March 31, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 10x concentrations of troops, weapons and military equipment of the occupiers.

The Ukrainian Missile Forces hit 2x UAVs control posts, 1x air defense system, 1x electronic warfare station, 1x artillery system of the russian invaders.